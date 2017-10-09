Walk just gets 'better and better'

HUNDREDS of pupils and staff took part in this year’s Downs School 10K walk to raise money that will benefit students throughout the year.

Almost £20,000 was pledged in sponsorship money by families and friends as 1,200 fundraisers walked the circular route along the Ridgeway, starting and finishing at the school in Compton.

The money raised will be used for pupil rewards and a variety of projects to benefit them, such as a new school minibus.

Speaking on the day of the walk, the headteacher, Chris Prosser, said: “Each year our sponsored walk keeps getting better and better, and today’s event was just brilliant.

“The sun shone, students were in great spirits, and their behaviour was perfect.

“Well done to everybody. I am very proud of our school community.

“Enormous thanks to everyone who has been involved or supported us today, you have helped to raise a tremendous sum of money for the benefit of our pupils.”

The annual sponsored walk forms part of the school’s British Week programme, designed to celebrate traditional British values, for which the whole school community comes to-gether to raise money and to enjoy an afternoon in English countryside.

Many chose to dress up for the trek while those who couldn’t take part provided much-needed cups of tea to returning walkers and applauded them as they arrived back.

The Friends of The Downs School also provided a tuck shop for the event.