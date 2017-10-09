Work and careers fair to be held at Newbury College

WEST Berkshire Work and Careers Fair will be held at Newbury College next Wednesday (October 11), offering careers advice and putting those seeking employment in touch with recruiters.

The event, at the college in Monks Lane, will take place between 1pm and 6pm and host some 40 local companies looking for new employees to join their team.

Exhibiting organisations include Amberjack, Bluegrasscoms, David Wilson Homes, Debenhams, Priors Court, Sovereign, TK Maxx and West Berkshire Council.

For those seeking advice and tips on how to improve their job prospects, Adviza will be running workshops covering interview techniques, presentation skills and CV writing throughout the event.

Newbury College’s apprenticeship team will also be on hand to discuss how an apprenticeship can kickstart your career and its current vacancy opportunities.

The event is supported by Elevate West Berkshire, helping 16- to 24-year-olds gain the skills they need for employment. Secondary schools are welcome to bring students from year 10 upwards to help them gain inspiration for future job paths.

All visitors are encouraged to sign up for the event in advance via the Newbury College website, www.newbury-college.ac.uk, or visit the West Berkshire Work and Careers Fair website for more detailed information about the day at http://www.workandcareersfair.co.uk