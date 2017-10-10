Town bids sad farewell to former Hungerford mayor

go

John Garvey

John Garvey

A FORMER town mayor of Hungerford, Christine Jennings, has died.

Mrs Jennings, known as Chris, died suddenly on Tuesday, September 26, aged 68, following a stroke.

She and husband Mick had celebrated their golden wedding two years ago.

They got married at Holy Trinity Church in Fareham, Surrey, on August 7, 1965, and celebrated their 50th anniversary with a special party for family and friends at the Elcot Park Hotel.

But, instead of bringing gifts, the pair invited guests to make a donation to Newbury and West Berkshire Speakability, of which Mrs Jennings, a former nurse, was chairwoman.

It is a charity that was close to her heart because, in March 2011, she suffered two devastating strokes that left her paralysed down her left side and almost unable to speak.

She subsequently battled back to health and, in 2012, raised more than £1,600 for Stroke Care for Newbury and West Berkshire by walking the length of Northbrook Street in Newbury.

Mrs Jennings was also the last matron at Hungerford Hospital when it closed in 1989.

The secretary and treasurer of Newbury and West Berkshire Speakability Rod King described Mrs Jennings as “one of the great and good of West Berkshire and a real bedrock of our organisation”.

He added: “For the past seven years she has been the face of Newbury and West Berkshire Speakability.

“She was simply an amazing woman and we shall miss her very much.”

Mrs Jennings, who was mayor of Hungerford in 2000 and lived in Priory Road, is also survived by daughters Lisa and Amanda and grandchildren Jemima, Georgina, Alfie, Maddie and Bailey.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Hungerford at 10.30am, followed by cremation at West Berkshire Crematorium.

Family flowers only are requested.

Donations in Mrs Jennings’ memory can be made to Speakability, care of RC Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37, Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.

