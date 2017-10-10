Prolific shoplifter avoids jail sentence

Recycling centre charges "will not lead to fly-tipping"
A SHOPLIFTER’S appalling record probably justified a prison sentence, according to a district judge.
But 42-year-old Martyn David Rose was given another chance when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 7.
Helen Gambrill, prosecuting, said the 42-year-old, of no fixed address, initially denied two shoplifting offences but subsequently changed his plea.
Mr Rose now admits stealing meat worth £24.31 from the Co-op in Harts Hill Road, Thatcham, on February 5 and £154-worth of goods from Boots the Chemist in Northbrook Street, Newbury, on December 7 last year.
He also admitted stealing food worth £9.20 from Sainsbury’s in Thatcham on May 14.
Simon Hammudi, defending, said his client had only recently been released from custody for shoplifting but added that he was now receiving a prescription for the heroin substitute, methadone, to manage his drug addiction.
District judge Shomond Khan told Mr Rose: “You’ve got a really bad record, there’s no two ways about it.
“So these latest offences would justify another custodial sentence.
“However, I’m told you’ve been doing well in your post-custodial supervision.”
Instead of prison, Mr Rose was sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £85 but no order for costs was made.
