A34 re-opens southbound after cattle truck overturns

Cows removed from scene

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

A34 reopens southbound after cattle truck overturns

THE A34 has re-opened following a cattle truck overturning near Whitchurch.

The road was closed southbound between the B4640 at Burghclere and the A303 at Bullington Cross.

  • MagicMike

    10/10/2017 - 18:06

    Its depressing enough that they were probably on their way to slaughter but they had to endure this additional trauma...I can only imagine the fear they must have endured. Very sad.

  • sayitasitis

    10/10/2017 - 14:02

    That's good that the traffic is now moooooooooving!!!

