A34 re-opens southbound after cattle truck overturns

THE A34 has re-opened following a cattle truck overturning near Whitchurch.

The road was closed southbound between the B4640 at Burghclere and the A303 at Bullington Cross.

Recovery completed and scene clear/ #A34 #Hampshire now fully open southbound between B4640 and #A303. No delays in the area — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) 10 October 2017