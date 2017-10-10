A34 re-opens southbound after cattle truck overturns

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move
THE A34 has re-opened following a cattle truck overturning near Whitchurch.
The road was closed southbound between the B4640 at Burghclere and the A303 at Bullington Cross.
Recovery completed and scene clear/ #A34 #Hampshire now fully open southbound between B4640 and #A303. No delays in the area— Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) 10 October 2017
The cows have been removed and recovery is on scene for the overturned cattle truck. #A34 closed S/B B6460 to #A303 https://t.co/ex79ZPABiN— Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) 10 October 2017
MagicMike
10/10/2017 - 18:06
Its depressing enough that they were probably on their way to slaughter but they had to endure this additional trauma...I can only imagine the fear they must have endured. Very sad.
sayitasitis
10/10/2017 - 14:02
That's good that the traffic is now moooooooooving!!!
