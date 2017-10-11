Could you spare some of your time to volunteer?

A VOLUNTEER information day will be held tomorrow (Thursday, October 12) for those wishing to find out more about the village agent service.

Run by Volunteer Centre West Berkshire, village agents visit older or socially isolated people across the district, providing help, support and a contact with the local community.

The village agent information day will be held at the Volunteer Centre West Berkshire, 1 Bolton Place, Northbrook Street, Newbury, RG14 1AJ, on Thursday, October 12, from 10am to 3pm.

Anyone who can offer two or three hours a week, can drop in or call (01635) 581001 or email gillian@vcwb.org.uk