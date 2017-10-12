go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a Newbury man has been found guilty of murdering his friend.  

In other news, a teacher who called homosexual people diseased has been banned. 

Also this week, councillors held a secret meeting into whether to spent tax payers' money on a commercial property.

Meanwhile, a decision has been made over IKEA'S request for a navigation tower in Calcot. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, there's more to the Hungerford economy than antiques.  

In Thatcham this week, the town's festival is underway and a mental health charity is preparing for life in the town.

And on the Hampshire pages, it’s full steam ahead for a miniature steam railway.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

A34 re-opens southbound after cattle truck overturns

A34 currently closed southbound after cattle truck overturns

Pet dog is destroyed after biting two people

Court

An open letter to the woman without a blue badge

Disabled parking bay

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

News

The Woodspeen and Harrow at Little Bedwyn both retain Michelin star
News

The Woodspeen and Harrow at Little Bedwyn both retain Michelin star

Restaurants receive prestigious accolade once again

1comment

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
News

Six charities to pitch for share of £100,000

 
News

Teacher banned for life after saying homosexuals are "diseased"

1comment

 
News

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

3comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33