The Woodspeen and Harrow at Little Bedwyn both retain Michelin star

THEY’RE both stars, yet again.

The Woodspeen, Woodspeen, and The Harrow, Little Bedwyn, have each retained their one Michelin star – the latter for the 12th consecutive year.

The two restaurants were listed at the launch of the Michelin Guide 2018 at the beginning of the month at an event in London.

The Harrow received its first Michelin star in 2006 and has retained it every year since.

Sue Jones, who owns the pub alongside her husband Roger, said: “This is a team effort and we would like to thank not only our head chef John Brown, who has been involved in our journey for the last 17 years, but also our current young front of house and kitchen team who support both Roger and I to provide a perfect experience for our guests.”

The Woodspeen is also celebrating after retaining its star.

Head chef John Campbell said: “The team and I are delighted to have retained our Michelin star at The Woodspeen.

“The tireless commitment to quality of food and service over the past 12 months has created a consistent level of service for which this wonderful and most sought-after accolade has been awarded.

“An award like this is a credit to the hard work and commitment shown by our team.”

Berkshire remains well represented in the guide, with three restaurants in Bray retaining their stars.

The Fat Duck, owned by Heston Blumenthal, and The Waterside Inn, owned by the Roux family, both retained the maximum three stars.

The Hinds Head in Bray – also owned by Blumenthal – retained its one star.

The Royal Oak in Maidenhead also retained its one star.

Elsewhere in Berkshire, L’Ortolan, in Shinfield, and The Crown, at Burchetts Green, near Maidenhead, have retained their one star.

Coworth Park in Ascot has been awarded its first star.

In Oxfordshire, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons has retained its two Michelin stars and The Wild Rabbit Inn in Chipping Norton kept its one, as did the Nut Tree in Murcott.

Just down the A34, The Black Rat in Winchester has also retained its one star.