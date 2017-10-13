Get dancing for Diwali

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move
WEST Berkshire Indian Society will hold its annual Diwali celebrations at Newbury Racecourse this weekend.
The event will be held on Saturday, from 4pm until 10pm, and feature a three-course dinner followed by Bollywood performances, belly dancing, fireworks and more.
Premium tickets are priced at £45 for adults and £25 for children aged two to 12. Standard tickets cost £35 for adults and £20 for children.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://groupspaces.com/WestBerkshireIndianSociety/item
West Berkshire Indian Society provides Indians across the area with a platform to meet among themselves and help integrate with the local community.
For more information, email newburyindia@gmail.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News