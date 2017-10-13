Murderer 'didn't care if his friend lived or died'

AN electrician from Newbury brutally murdered his friend of 10 years in a row over money.

Gary Crossan kicked Malcolm ‘Raggie’ Wright (pictured) to death, then desperately tried to cover his tracks.

Crossan is now facing life in prison after a jury convicted him of murdering Mr Wright in Peterhead, Scotland, earlier this year.

After the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen on Tuesday, jurors took just 35 minutes to convict Crossan of murdering the 56-year-old by punching him repeatedly, kicking him and stamping on his head.

Thirty-six-year-old Crossan showed no emotion as the majority verdict was read out, but family members from both sides were visibly upset.

Afterwards, Mr Wright’s sister Caroline Chandler said: “We’re not going to be celebrating outside the court, that would be disrespectful to the other family. Two families have been destroyed by this.”

She added: “Malcolm was a family man; his eldest daughter is pregnant and he would have been a grandfather this month. That would have made him very happy.”

