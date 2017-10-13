go

Trade Showcase to demonstrate 'excellence on your doorstep' in Hungerford

'It’s about discovering this huge, hidden economy in Hungerford'

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

What's your favourite pub in Hungerford?

THERE’S more to the Hungerford economy than antiques – much more.

And today (Friday) a unique event will showcase local companies, whose combined turnover runs into tens of millions of pounds and which employ more than 1,000 people.

The Hungerford Trade Showcase is aimed at anyone looking for a career or training opportunities in and around the town. It takes place at John O’Gaunt School from 3.30pm until 6pm. Entry is free and no booking is required.

It will give prospective employees the chance to meet representatives from many major local companies and to find out about:

* the products they produce or the services they provide

* the global spread of their businesses

* their level of technical expertise and innovation

* the qualifications and experience they require from employees

* the employment and apprenticeship opportunities they offer.

Businesses attending will include Benchmark, Berkshire Labels, BK Grain Handling, CDK Global Ltd, David Wilson Homes, Kerridge Commercial Systems, Richard Paget (apple juicer), Sulzer UK Ltd, Thermatek, Hungerford Care Home and Triteq Ltd.

The event has been organised by former Hungerford mayor, Martin Crane, who said: “It’s about discovering this huge, hidden economy in Hungerford.

“It’s not just a town of antique shops – for example CDK Global Ltd is a global business employing 400 people at its Hungerford base. Kerridge Commercial Systems has a turnover of £40m and employs 200 people in Hungerford. But often, if you ask people in the street about them, they haven’t got a clue.”

He added: “Look around you – we’ve got international companies right here and all the advantages of motorway and rail links to London.

“If you’re looking for a job or a training opportunity in Hungerford then you need to know what they can offer – and they need to know about you.”

For more information, contact Mr Crane via email at martincrane41@sky.com or by telephone on (01488) 684804.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • bruin the bear

    13/10/2017 - 09:09

    well done Hungerford.

    Reply

A34 re-opens southbound after cattle truck overturns

A34 currently closed southbound after cattle truck overturns

Pet dog is destroyed after biting two people

Court

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

An open letter to the woman without a blue badge

Disabled parking bay

News

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb
News

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

Plans for radical transformation of late night drinking venue

1comment

 
No trains in to London this weekend
News

No trains from Reading in to London this weekend

Last minute engineering work to blame for Saturday and Sunday line closures

 
News

Trade Showcase to demonstrate 'excellence on your doorstep' in Hungerford

1comment

 
All Districts

Villagers urged to voice opposition

 
News

Get dancing for Diwali

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33