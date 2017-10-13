Trade Showcase to demonstrate 'excellence on your doorstep' in Hungerford

THERE’S more to the Hungerford economy than antiques – much more.

And today (Friday) a unique event will showcase local companies, whose combined turnover runs into tens of millions of pounds and which employ more than 1,000 people.

The Hungerford Trade Showcase is aimed at anyone looking for a career or training opportunities in and around the town. It takes place at John O’Gaunt School from 3.30pm until 6pm. Entry is free and no booking is required.

It will give prospective employees the chance to meet representatives from many major local companies and to find out about:

* the products they produce or the services they provide

* the global spread of their businesses

* their level of technical expertise and innovation

* the qualifications and experience they require from employees

* the employment and apprenticeship opportunities they offer.

Businesses attending will include Benchmark, Berkshire Labels, BK Grain Handling, CDK Global Ltd, David Wilson Homes, Kerridge Commercial Systems, Richard Paget (apple juicer), Sulzer UK Ltd, Thermatek, Hungerford Care Home and Triteq Ltd.

The event has been organised by former Hungerford mayor, Martin Crane, who said: “It’s about discovering this huge, hidden economy in Hungerford.

“It’s not just a town of antique shops – for example CDK Global Ltd is a global business employing 400 people at its Hungerford base. Kerridge Commercial Systems has a turnover of £40m and employs 200 people in Hungerford. But often, if you ask people in the street about them, they haven’t got a clue.”

He added: “Look around you – we’ve got international companies right here and all the advantages of motorway and rail links to London.

“If you’re looking for a job or a training opportunity in Hungerford then you need to know what they can offer – and they need to know about you.”

For more information, contact Mr Crane via email at martincrane41@sky.com or by telephone on (01488) 684804.