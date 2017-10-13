go

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

Plans for radical transformation of late night drinking venue

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

NEWBURY’S Snooty Fox is set to undergo a radical transformation and change its name.

Plans to convert the pub – based in Bartholomew Street – into a vibrant craft beer house have been announced by Star Pubs & Bars.

As part of the planned renovation, it is proposed that the pub returns to its former name of The Globe Inn.

On its website, Star Pubs & Bars says: “Transformational refurbishment works are planned and once complete, the venue will be a vibrant, on-trend pub, characterised by a contemporary, stripped-back design.

“During the day it will give a coffee house vibe, and at night it will transform into a cool, craft beer house.

“With a nod to its rich history and heritage, the pub’s name will be returned to The Globe Inn, as it was known before it became the Snooty Fox.”

It adds: “Internally, post-refurbishment, the pub will include a casual bar area where friends can enjoy drinks and light bites to eat, a stripped-back bar area with a good-sized gathering area and a snug area perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy drinks in a private setting.

“There will also be a catering kitchen and the site has room for 50 covers.

“Externally, there will be an attractive outside area, including new furniture that can comfortably sit 12 covers.

“Applicants should be aware that all refurbishments are subject to final board approval which will be determined as part of the leasing process.

“Where a significant investment is made in a pub by Star Pubs & Bars, an ‘Investment Exemption’ will be required.

“The exemption means that the option of a Market Rent Option lease won’t be available at rent review for a period of up to seven years for this site.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • zmjrc

    13/10/2017 - 12:12

    About time. Total craphole.

    Reply

  • Bombey

    13/10/2017 - 12:12

    About bloody time!! Went in the Diamond Tap the other day thinking the new owners might have spruced it up a bit. It was worse than I remember...

    Reply

A34 re-opens southbound after cattle truck overturns

A34 currently closed southbound after cattle truck overturns

Pet dog is destroyed after biting two people

Court

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

An open letter to the woman without a blue badge

Disabled parking bay

News

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb
News

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

Plans for radical transformation of late night drinking venue

1comment

 
No trains in to London this weekend
News

No trains from Reading in to London this weekend

Last minute engineering work to blame for Saturday and Sunday line closures

 
News

Trade Showcase to demonstrate 'excellence on your doorstep' in Hungerford

1comment

 
All Districts

Villagers urged to voice opposition

 
News

Get dancing for Diwali

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33