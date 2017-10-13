Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

NEWBURY’S Snooty Fox is set to undergo a radical transformation and change its name.

Plans to convert the pub – based in Bartholomew Street – into a vibrant craft beer house have been announced by Star Pubs & Bars.

As part of the planned renovation, it is proposed that the pub returns to its former name of The Globe Inn.

On its website, Star Pubs & Bars says: “Transformational refurbishment works are planned and once complete, the venue will be a vibrant, on-trend pub, characterised by a contemporary, stripped-back design.

“During the day it will give a coffee house vibe, and at night it will transform into a cool, craft beer house.

“With a nod to its rich history and heritage, the pub’s name will be returned to The Globe Inn, as it was known before it became the Snooty Fox.”

It adds: “Internally, post-refurbishment, the pub will include a casual bar area where friends can enjoy drinks and light bites to eat, a stripped-back bar area with a good-sized gathering area and a snug area perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy drinks in a private setting.

“There will also be a catering kitchen and the site has room for 50 covers.

“Externally, there will be an attractive outside area, including new furniture that can comfortably sit 12 covers.

“Applicants should be aware that all refurbishments are subject to final board approval which will be determined as part of the leasing process.

“Where a significant investment is made in a pub by Star Pubs & Bars, an ‘Investment Exemption’ will be required.

“The exemption means that the option of a Market Rent Option lease won’t be available at rent review for a period of up to seven years for this site.”