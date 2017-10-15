go

Freddie needs a female friend

Cheeky chappy Freddie needs a new home

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Freddie needs a female friend

ARRIVING as a stray, 19-month-old Freddie is a cheeky chappy who would like a new home. 

This terrier-cross is initially a little shy, but once he’s comfortable, he really opens up. He gains confidence from the presence of calm, female pooches and would love to share his home with one.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Freddie is a great little dog who is bursting with charm and character – he just needs the right family to help show him that the world isn’t a scary place. He is looking for a home with a calm, small female dog, to help boost his confidence and show him the ropes.

“He’d benefit from continued training and socialisation in his new home as he settles in.

“Freddie needs his adopters to be around for the majority of the day, building up any time left alone, as he loves human company.

“He’d like an adult-only home and could potentially live with older, sensible teenagers, although we don’t know if it’s friend or foe with cats or small furries yet.” 

Visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murderer 'didn't care if his friend lived or died'

Former Newbury men at centre of murder probe tragedy

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

Pet dog is destroyed after biting two people

Court

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

Thatcham teenager fined for breaking dispersal order

Home

Freddie needs a female friend
Home

Freddie needs a female friend

Cheeky chappy Freddie needs a new home

 
A real diamond couple
News

A real diamond couple

A Newbury couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

 
News

It's full steam ahead for miniature railway

 
News

Spread a little festive cheer with the NWN Over-80s Parcel Fund

 
News

Ploughing match next weekend

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33