Freddie needs a female friend

ARRIVING as a stray, 19-month-old Freddie is a cheeky chappy who would like a new home.

This terrier-cross is initially a little shy, but once he’s comfortable, he really opens up. He gains confidence from the presence of calm, female pooches and would love to share his home with one.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Freddie is a great little dog who is bursting with charm and character – he just needs the right family to help show him that the world isn’t a scary place. He is looking for a home with a calm, small female dog, to help boost his confidence and show him the ropes.

“He’d benefit from continued training and socialisation in his new home as he settles in.

“Freddie needs his adopters to be around for the majority of the day, building up any time left alone, as he loves human company.

“He’d like an adult-only home and could potentially live with older, sensible teenagers, although we don’t know if it’s friend or foe with cats or small furries yet.”

