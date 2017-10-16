Marathon achievement for Mums on the Run

TEN mothers from Enborne Primary School smashed the Oxford Half-Marathon on Sunday to raise money for charity.

‘Mums on the Run’ ran the 13.1 miles in memory of the school’s former headteacher Jessica Wilson, who died last year after a battle with cancer.

Since deciding to take on the challenge, two parents were also diagnosed and were going through agressive chemotheraphy.

Sadly, at the beginning of September, one of them, Lindsey Brooks, died.

School foundation governor, PTA treasurer and runner Michelle Slatter said: “We’re so immensely proud of all the mums on the run. The emotions have been running high all week.

“The support and sponsorship we have received has been incredible and slightly overwhelming.

“Thank you to you all – especially our crew of Enborne school supporters.

“We hope we did you proud.

“This was for you, Lindsey, Sarah, Mrs Wilson and all those other brave, brave, people facing cancer every day.”

Another team member, Frances Scott, said: “We wanted to do something positive after we had a heart-wrenching year of sad news and great loss due to cancer, which sadly affects so many people’s lives.

“We have raised a fantastic amount. We did it, ladies.”

Another runner, Suzanna Adams, added: “Ten mums came together in great sadness for what was going on around us at our lovely little school.

“We just wanted to do something, something to at least pull together and raise some funds in what we found to be such a helpless situation.

“The experience was gruelling and I never, ever, want to do it again.

“We are proud we did it and we thought of some very special people and families every single step of the way.”

Mums on the Run have raised £5,043.19. for their chosen charities; Cancer Research UK, Maggie's Centre, and the Friends of Enborne School.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/mumsontherun-foe