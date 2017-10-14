Fund is boosted by pedal power

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move
THE North Hampshire Medical Fund raised more than £7,000 on its second Cycle Sportive.
The recent event saw 200 riders taking to the saddle for a 12-, 40- or 80-mile ride, which started at Inhurst Farm, Baughurst.
All finishers received a medal, hog roast and coffee.
Danielle Millar rode 40 miles and said: “It was the best cycle sportive I’ve done.
“Everything, from the course right through to the support and the food, was just perfect.
“Bring on 2018.”
Another 40-mile rider Simon Merton added: “A fantastic ride – beautifully organised, well done everyone. See you next year.”
There was also a raffle draw, with Victoria Mitchell winning the first prize of a Giant road bike worth £1,999.
Suki Fane won the second prize of a set of bike lights from Light & Motion and third prize of a pair of Castelli socks went to Jonathan Patrick.
The £7,000 raised will all go to the North Hampshire Medical Fund to buy much-needed equipment for Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.
