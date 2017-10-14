go

Ploughing match next weekend

Ploughmen from across the UK to take part

NEWBURY and District Agricultural Society is holding its annual ploughing match on Saturday, October 21.

The match gives people the opportunity to enjoy the tradition of ploughing, the latest state-of-the-art machinery, vintage tractors, working steam engines and magnificent heavy horse-drawn ploughs.

Ploughmen from across the UK, as well as young home-grown local talent, will be competing for the top spot in each of their classes in order to qualify for the National Ploughing Championships.

Royal County of Berkshire Show chairwoman Judith Marcham said: “Following the Berkshire Show, the ploughing match is the next highlight of the society’s calendar and a particular favourite for me, bringing the history of agriculture alongside the modern farming methods of today.

“The heavy horses are always a particular draw, with their handlers always happy to explain what they are doing.

“We expect to be hosting about 50 competitors in all the classes so there will be plenty to watch.”

As well as the ploughing match, domestic competitions will take place.

There will also be an array of homemade cakes, hedgerow liqueurs and local produce that will be available to sample and buy at the end of the day.

Anyone can enter and all exhibits will be auctioned off at the end of the day. Proceeds will go to the society’s chosen charity for this year, The Mary Hare Foundation.

The event takes place at the Woolley Estate in Wantage and the ploughing starts at 9am.

The event finishes at 1pm.

Entrance is £5 for adults and children under 16 go free.

