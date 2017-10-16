It's a Red October!

A red sun has risen over West Berkshire.

This picture was sent in to NewburyToday by Elizabeth Scully on Twitter, who snapped the red sun over Thatcham.

Similar to mine pic.twitter.com/z6ne2rCbTi — dave allen (@oldcasual1871) October 16, 2017

The solar phenomenon has been caused by tropical air and dust being dragged into the aftermath of Hurricane Ophelia.

The dust has caused light to be refracted in longer wavelengths, making the sun appear red.

Dust from forest fires in Portugal and Spain are also a contributing factor.

