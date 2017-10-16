go

It's a Red October!

Hurricane Ophelia causes red sun over West Berkshire

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

It's a Red October!

A red sun has risen over West Berkshire. 

This picture was sent in to NewburyToday by Elizabeth Scully on Twitter, who snapped the red sun over Thatcham.

The solar phenomenon has been caused by tropical air and dust being dragged into the aftermath of Hurricane Ophelia. 

The dust has caused light to be refracted in longer wavelengths, making the sun appear red. 

Dust from forest fires in Portugal and Spain are also a contributing factor. 

Send your pictures to @NewburyToday on Twitter and to NewburyToday on Facebook and Instagram.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murderer 'didn't care if his friend lived or died'

Former Newbury men at centre of murder probe tragedy

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

Newbury's Snooty Fox pub set to be renamed as part of major refurb

Teacher banned for life after saying homosexuals are "diseased"

Teacher banned for life after saying homosexuals are "diseased"

No trains from Newbury to London this weekend

No trains in to London this weekend

News

It's a Red October!
News

It's a Red October!

Hurricane Ophelia causes red sun over West Berkshire

 
Marathon achievement for Mums on the Run
News

Marathon achievement for Mums on the Run

Pride in 'Oxford Half' team after sad year at Enbourne school

 
News

Freddie needs a female friend

 
News

A real diamond couple

 
News

It's full steam ahead for miniature railway

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33