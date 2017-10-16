It's a Red October!

Car dealership hoping for edge of Thatcham move
A red sun has risen over West Berkshire.
This picture was sent in to NewburyToday by Elizabeth Scully on Twitter, who snapped the red sun over Thatcham.
The #sun in the UK with the #SaharanSand from #hurricane #Ophelia #dust Amazing colour! pic.twitter.com/XIqofsIrfE— Elizabeth Scully (@Eliz_Scully) October 16, 2017
@NewburyToday This is from Thatcham! #Ophelia #REDSUN https://t.co/fTDvjaHysU— Elizabeth Scully (@Eliz_Scully) October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017
Similar to mine pic.twitter.com/z6ne2rCbTi— dave allen (@oldcasual1871) October 16, 2017
The solar phenomenon has been caused by tropical air and dust being dragged into the aftermath of Hurricane Ophelia.
The dust has caused light to be refracted in longer wavelengths, making the sun appear red.
Dust from forest fires in Portugal and Spain are also a contributing factor.
Send your pictures to @NewburyToday on Twitter and to NewburyToday on Facebook and Instagram.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News