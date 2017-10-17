go

Beedon Primary School celebrates opening of new library

Local author joins youngsters in ribbon cutting ceremony

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

PUPILS at Beedon Primary School celebrated the opening of their new library at the start of the school term.

Local author John Chapman cut the ribbon before children were able to enjoy a whole host of new books and reading material.

More than £4,000 was raised over the last 18 months through events such as vintage teas, Christmas fair, Beedon village fete and a World Book Day café, all organised through the PTA.

Director of primaries at the Downland Federation Alison McDonald said: “We are very grateful to the team of parents and staff who gave up their free time to set up this room.

“Our new, contemporary library space allows us to further nurture our children’s love of reading and provides a welcoming environment for group work and independent learning.”

Beedon Primary School joined the Downland Federation, also consisting of Compton CE Primary School and The Downs School, in September 2016.

