West Berkshire school closed today (Tuesday)

A water leak has closed a West Berkshire school today (Tuesday).

Burghfield St Mary's School has been closed due to large water leak on Theale Road, leaving no water in the school.

Thames Water said: “We’re sorry to those customers who may currently be experiencing low pressure, or no water in and around Burghfield this morning.

“This is due to a burst water main on Theale Road.

“We have a team on site who are undertaking a repair and we hope to have all customers back in supply by this evening at the latest.”

The company said that Burghfield St Mary's Primary School supply has been restored, although some residential properties are still experiencing no water or low pressure.

It expects the repair to be completed by this evening at the latest.