IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, Newbury's increased parking prices are putting people off visiting the town, it has been claimed.

In other news, a local stonemason who was sent to prison and banned from driving following a savage road rage attack was caught behind the wheel.

Also this week, a senior Conservative councillor has criticised government funding for the homeless.

Meanwhile, a local resident raced an inferno while fleeing for his life in Portugal. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, town rugby club officials have been accused of misleading the town council over cash.

Plus, a local woman is jailed in a ‘puppy farming’ case.

In Thatcham this week, library volunteers have been praised and councillors say political parties won't be banned.

And on the Hampshire pages, a film shot in Woolton Hill has scooped a shelf-full of awards.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Two arrested in Newbury in modern slavery investigation

Charity football match in memory of "amazing man and devoted father"

Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud

It's a Red October!

Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends
Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

Network Rail works to be carried out at congestion hot spot

 
Fitness team prepares for 24-hour workout
Fitness team prepares for 24-hour workout

Crossfit Aldermaston's £20k target for cancer charities

 
It's good to talk about mental health

 
Public views sought on £850,000 cycle path upgrades

1comment

 

