Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

BRACE yourselves; Thatcham’s level crossing will be closed over three consecutive weekends in November.

Network Rail will be carrying out repairs and maintenance on the crossing, a frequent source of congestion and frustration in the town.

Part of the works will involve removing the surface of the crossing, meaning it will not be possible for pedestrians or emergency vehicles to access the route.

The work means that Crookham Hill will be closed at the crossing for three consecutive weekends.

The closures will be in place between 11pm on Saturday, November 4 until 6:30am on Monday, November 6 and between the same times on November 11-13 and the 18th and 20th.

All traffic will be diverted via Station Road, The Moors, the A4, the A339, Bury’s Bank Road and Crookham Hill.