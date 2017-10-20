Decision on 'glamping' site postponed

A DECISION on whether to approve or refuse a controversial planning application for a glamping site in Baughurst has been postponed.

At a recent meeting of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, members opted to defer the decision to enable councillors to visit the site.

The proposal is for an adult-only glamping site, with a mixture of six pods and living vans, which can all accommodate two adults.

The landowner, Alan Gibbs, has already adjusted the proposals, following a number of concerns and objections.

One of the main changes is that the proposed site manager’s accommodation will no longer be included in the plan.

Instead of a 24-hour on-site presence, it is proposed that Mr Gibbs is at the site during the day, but not overnight.

Councillor for Popley East, David Potter, said: “My inclination is to support this application and I’ll say that openly and in public.

“But we might benefit from seeing this and I’m surprised in some ways that we haven’t already been there.”

The Baughurst and Tadley North Conservative cabinet member, Robert Tate, said: “There is no evidence of a need for glamping in North Hampshire.

“Frankly, the requirement for glamping is normally for those people in the north of England – in particular in outward bound areas.

“They are an upmarket tent, fundamentally.

“I don’t perceive, having used glamping sites, the type of people who might use a glamping site would be those who would be natural attendees of the Wellington [Arms pub in Baughurst].

“This site doesn’t offer anything to the community, in terms of employment, it doesn’t offer any opportunity for economic growth, there’s no perceived need.

“If there was a need for glamping sites there would be glamping sites. As there are none, there is no need.”

The decision was deferred until the November meeting.