Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Grooming investigation ongoing, police confirm

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

A TAXI driver from Newbury arrested on suspicion of grooming and attempting to meet with a child aged under 16 has been released under investigation, police have confirmed.

The man was arrested in Hereford on Saturday, July 8, in relation to a video from a ‘paedophile vigilante group’ that was widely shared on social media.

West Mercia Police had extended the man’s bail until October 8 and have this week confirmed he has now been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

The taxi driver, who was living in Newbury at the time of his arrest, has since moved out of the area, giving police an address in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, as his current residence.

Following his arrest, West Berkshire Council confirmed in July that the man’s taxi licence had immediately been revoked once it had been made aware of the situation.

