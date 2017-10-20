Bladebone Inn scoops prestigious national award

THE Bladebone Inn has been named England’s best gastropub.

The Chapel Row pub was presented with the prestigious accolade at the England Food Awards 2017, which were set up to celebrate the very best in the food industry.

In addition to the national recognition, it was also named as the best gastropub in the South East in the regional category.

Director and chef patron Richie Sanderson, who took over the running of the pub in December 2015, said he was thrilled with the two awards.

Mr Sanderson, a father-of-two, said: “We’ve got a great team here and it’s nice that the hard work we put in is paying off.

“We managed to beat Michelin-starred pubs and a number of other very good pubs – but we aren’t chasing accolades here. We just cook what we want to cook.

“We keep investing, keep changing things – and people seem to have really responded in a positive way.”

He added: “I must admit it still hasn’t sunk in really. My family are over the moon for me, especially my little girl.”

Mr Sanderson was accompanied to the awards night at Manchester Piccadilly by his wife Charlotte.