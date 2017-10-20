go

Men arrested in West Berkshire following armed robbery in Oxford

Cash stolen by knife-wielding robber

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

TWO men have been arrested in Burghfield following an armed robbery in Oxford this morning (Friday).

The arrests are in connection with a robbery in Osney Lane, in which cash was stolen from a security office after threats were made with a knife.

The men, who have not yet been identified, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in police custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information relating to the case should call 101 quoting reference '43170311822', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Two arrested in Newbury in modern slavery investigation

Two arrested in Newbury for modern slavery offences

Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

Charity football match in memory of "amazing man and devoted father"

Charity football match in memory of "amazing man and devoted father"

Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud

Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud

News

Men arrested in West Berkshire following armed robbery in Oxford
News

Men arrested in West Berkshire following armed robbery in Oxford

Cash stolen by knife-wielding robber

 
Decision on 'glamping' site postponed
News

Decision on 'glamping' site postponed

'There is no evidence of a need for glamping in North Hampshire'

 
News

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

 
News

Bladebone Inn scoops prestigious national award

 
News

New chapter at Theale Library re-launch

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33