Men arrested in West Berkshire following armed robbery in Oxford

TWO men have been arrested in Burghfield following an armed robbery in Oxford this morning (Friday).

The arrests are in connection with a robbery in Osney Lane, in which cash was stolen from a security office after threats were made with a knife.

The men, who have not yet been identified, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in police custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information relating to the case should call 101 quoting reference '43170311822', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.