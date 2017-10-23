go

All set for launch of Kingsclere Poppy Appeal

Series of events planned next weekend

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Poppy

KINGSCLERE’S Poppy Appeal will be launched on Saturday, October 28, with the arrival of a tank on the village green.

The military rear-link command vehicle, provided by John Davies – who is ex-Royal Corps of Signals – will be available for visitors to explore, inside and out, while raising awareness for the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. 

A ‘Silent Soldier’ will also be installed in the garden of The Crown pub to commemorate the end of the First World War in 1918.

This is a national initiative and sees the placement of life-size silhouettes of soldiers throughout communities.  

The rear-link command vehicle will arrive on the green at approximately 8am and will remain in place until lunchtime. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Newbury taxi driver released pending further inquiries

Two arrested in Newbury in modern slavery investigation

Two arrested in Newbury for modern slavery offences

Bladebone Inn scoops prestigious national award

Bladebone Inn scoops prestigious national award

News

Free race tickets for Armed Forces personnel this weekend
News

Free race tickets for Armed Forces personnel this weekend

Newbury Racecourse offering free entry to current serving members

 
All set for launch of Kingsclere Poppy Appeal
News

All set for launch of Kingsclere Poppy Appeal

Series of events planned next weekend

 
News

West Berkshire businesses provide positive response to suicide prevention forum

 
News

Rewards of a classic day out

 
News

Concerns over cost of car parking in Newbury

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33