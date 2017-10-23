All set for launch of Kingsclere Poppy Appeal

KINGSCLERE’S Poppy Appeal will be launched on Saturday, October 28, with the arrival of a tank on the village green.

The military rear-link command vehicle, provided by John Davies – who is ex-Royal Corps of Signals – will be available for visitors to explore, inside and out, while raising awareness for the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

A ‘Silent Soldier’ will also be installed in the garden of The Crown pub to commemorate the end of the First World War in 1918.

This is a national initiative and sees the placement of life-size silhouettes of soldiers throughout communities.

The rear-link command vehicle will arrive on the green at approximately 8am and will remain in place until lunchtime.