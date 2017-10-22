Woolton Hill filmmaker scoops accolades in LA

A SHORT film shot in Woolton Hill has picked up two prizes at the Los Angeles Film Festival Awards.

Finding Hope, which was written and produced by villager Jean Maye and directed by Krysten Resnick, won Best Indie short film and Inspiring Woman in a film.

It tells the story of a mother and father grieving the loss of their infant daughter through cancer, but finding hope which changes their future.

Producer Jean Maye said: “I have felt rather shocked that the film has done so well in the few festivals that I have entered, mainly because we had to cut various scenes during the editing process.

“I suppose the message here is to not to be afraid to put work out there in fear of rejection.

“As a writer, this is something you just have to get used to and live with, but I guess it’s the same with any creative form.

“Unless you just go for it, how does one learn and develop?”

The film has won a series of awards in the last two months, including Best First Time Director, Best Cinematographer and Official Selection for Best Film & Actor in the Festigious Awards, Los Angeles.

The film was also shortlisted for numerous other awards.

Director Krysten Resnick said: “I’m super stoked about all the awards the film has won. I really want to let the crew know.

“What I’m most proud of is the performance of the main actors. I didn’t want to do them an injustice in the final cut.

“It was a really loving working environment, and a really difficult one, just because of the subject matter.

“The lovely crew totally got what the film was about. It really was a passion project.”

The cast of Finding Hope performed for no fee, and included actress Crystal Leaity, from Poldark, Kevin Leslie from The Fall of the Krays and Dirty White Lies and Paul Butterworth from The Full Monty.

Ms Maye said: “I would love the opportunity to formally thank all of the extras, who gave up their time to be in the film.

“Many of them were also cut during the editing process due to the director’s vision, but also the need to focus close up on the two main characters.

“All of them came from the Newbury area.”