Woman taken to hospital following M4 collision

A WOMAN was taken to hospital following a three-car collision on the M4 last night.

The incident occurred between Theale (junction 12) and Newbury (junction 13) at around 10pm.

One lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the incident, with fire crews helping to free the female driver of one of the vehicles.

The motorist was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said the patient's injuries were non-life threatening.