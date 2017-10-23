Free race tickets for Armed Forces personnel this weekend

FOR the tenth consecutive year, Newbury Racecourse will offer free tickets to members of the Armed Forces and Royal British Legion on Saturday, 28 October for its final Flat meeting of the season.

Worthington’s Armed Forces Raceday will also play host to the launch of the 2017 Poppy Appeal for Berkshire and Vale of White Horse.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the association, all current serving members of the Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence civil servants along with Royal British Legion members can benefit from free Premier Enclosure tickets if they are reserved in advance (two allocated per military ID number, MOD civil service ID or RBL member number).

Simply call 01635 40015. Deadline is noon on Tuesday, October 24.

In addition to a brilliant seven-race card, a whole variety of military-themed entertainment will be on offer for racegoers to enjoy, along with the ceremonial Poppy presentation which takes place before racing.

This year the poppy will be delivered by the Royal British Legion’s Parachute Display Team accompanied by military band, the Waterloo Band and Bugles of the Rifles who will be playing during the afternoon before leading a sing-along after the final race outside the Weighing Room.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive for Newbury Racecourse commented: “Armed Forces Raceday is a brilliant finale to the flat season which has now been going for ten years. In partnership with the Royal British Legion, the day both honours the efforts of our Armed Forces personnel but is a fantastic day out for all the family with plenty to see. Our thanks extend to sponsors Worthington’s who have supported this day since 2011 along with Bathwick Tyres.”

David Drew on behalf of the Royal British Legion added: “Our association with Newbury Racecourse first started in 2008.

"Since then we have seen this day grow significantly in popularity amongst our own members but also with non-serving members of the public.

"We have worked hard to broaden its appeal and now have historic displays on offer for all ages including our very own ‘Poppy Field’ and art exhibition where local schools have been able to get involved.”

A variety of static displays including a PUMA helicopter from RAF Benson along with vintage military vehicles accompanied by volunteers from the Homefront will form some of the main attractions of the afternoon.

Racegoers are also encouraged to pay a visit to Newbury’s very own ‘Poppy Field’ which will be located inside the main Grandstand where local primary and secondary schools have created free-standing poppies in honour of all those who fell during the First and Second World War.

The highlights of the racing are the two Group 3 contests, The Worthington's Indigo Leisure Stakes (Registered as the St Simon Stakes) and The Bathwick Tyres Stakes (Registered as the Horris Hill).

Gates open at 11am with the first race at 1.40pm and the last race at 5.05pm.

Tickets to the Premier Enclosure are £32 and Grandstand tickets are £22. Under 18s go FREE.