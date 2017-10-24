Amateur boxing packs a punch for The Rosemary Appeal

AN amateur boxing tournament in Newbury has given The Rosemary Appeal another huge boost.

The second West Berks White Collar Boxing night was held at the Northcroft Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 15.

Rosemary Appeal trustee David Ball said afterwards: “So far the two events – in May and October – have raised over £5,000, and another bout is planned for next spring.

“Notwithstanding the fact that these are amateur bouts, each boxer has clearly been well-trained and the three, two-minute rounds are intensive, with exchanges of punches that a professional would be proud of.”

He added: “Organised by Gary Amor, nothing is left to chance – referee, timekeeping, master of ceremonies and so on.”

The tournament was well attended by supporters of local pugilists and challengers from Swindon, with around 500 tickets sold.

The Rosemary Appeal will finance the £4.5m Greenham Wing, which will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment and renal dialysis at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.