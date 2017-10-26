go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, proposed changes to move thousands of voters out of Newbury have been branded a "dog's breakfast."

In other news, two people are arrested in connection with a ‘modern slavery’ probe.

Also this week, a nurse speaks out about staff shortages at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Meanwhile, an update has been given over the future sale of a church. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, residents rallied round when an ambulance took more than an hour-an-a-half to reach a woman who fell and knocked herself unconscious in Hungerford High Street.

Plus, district councillors deny “anti-Hungerford bias” as they heap praise on the town’s library scheme.

In Thatcham this week, a nine-year-old boy is asking for help with his charity to fight homelessness.  

And on the Hampshire pages, more than 20 abandoned horses are rescued by the RSPCA.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

