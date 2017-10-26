Woman kicked police officer after neighbours' dispute

A NEWBURY woman had to be handcuffed by police after a dispute with her neighbour got out of hand.

Tina Marie Benson then kicked an officer in the arm, Reading magistrates heard on Wednesday, October 11.

Matthew Gauntlett, prosecuting, said: “Officers attended a public order incident at The Nightingales in Newbury.”

They decided to arrest 40-year-old Ms Benson, but, Mr Gauntlett said: “She immediately began to resist, holding on to anything she could and refusing to place her hands behind her back for the handcuffs.”

Ms Benson was taken to the ground, the court heard, from where she lashed out with her foot.

Mr Gauntlett said: “She looked directly at the officer and kicked him in the arm.

“Later, at the police station, she gave a ‘no comment’ interview.”

Ms Benson admitted assaulting an officer in the execution of his duty on July 13.

She also has previous convictions, the court heard.

Mike Davis, defending, said his client had “both physical and mental health issues” and added: “The housing association is trying to evict her at the moment.

“This incident stemmed from some kind of dispute with her neighbour.

“Her ESA [Employment and Support Allowance] claim has been suspended because she missed a medical appointment, so her financial situation is difficult at the moment.”

Magistrates told Ms Benson that police officers were entitled to go about their duty without being assaulted.

They fined her £73 and ordered her to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.