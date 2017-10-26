Trust's big match boost

CHILDREN living near Grenfell Tower enjoyed a break from city life when they took on Woolton Hill Argyle in a charity football match.

Kensington Trust’s under-13 team travelled to Ashmansworth on October 8 for the big match against Argyle.

The match ended with a 4-3 win for the West London visitors, but the trip was about more than football, as many of the 34 children and 14 parents live near Grenfell Tower and had been affected by the recent tragedy.

Kensington Trust trustee Flora Lyon said: ‘It was great to see the group here. Milad, our dedicated coach, has been working with them for a few years now and even those facing incredible challenges seemed settled here.

“As a small grassroots charity, we choose our activities carefully.

“Everyone has asked to come back. We may have to make it an annual fixture.”

The trip gave the kids an opportunity to escape the city and for many it was the first time visiting the English countryside.

Lunch was laid out on trestle tables in the village hall.

The game was followed by tea, cake and the presentation of trophies.

The food was appreciated almost as much as the line up of local dogs, who were the stars of the day.

Kensington Trust is a charity which uses sport and culture to encourage integration and inspiration for marginalised young people in West London.