Take a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant

HERE'S a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant. 

WAU will be opening in Cheap Street soon, in the building formerly occupied by K's Cafe.

As these pictures show, the interior is almost complete and the finishing touches are now being applied. 

Promising ‘casual dining’ with an open-plan kitchen, diners will be able to see their food being cooked in front of them.

On the menu will be classic dishes such as Malaysian curry, beef rendang, barbecue pork bun, dim sum, satay lamb, satay prawn and coconut rice made with coconut milk and the blue pea flower from Malaysia.

WAU is the brainchild of Emmy Ooi, who originally lived in George Town, Malaysia, but moved to Newbury five years ago and previously worked at Chenz Chinese restaurant on Bartholomew Street.

She will look after the front of house while her brother, Jason Ooi, will run the kitchen.

The restaurant is named after the famous Malaysian wau bulan, or moon kite, that is one of the country’s national symbols.

Traditionally, the moon kites are uniquely designed and richly decorated with colourful patterns of flowers and leaves.

