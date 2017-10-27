Law finally catches up with Newbury man

THE law finally caught up with a Newbury man for a host of offences committed last year and early this year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Paul Tidbury, who also goes by the name of John Paul Harfield, was sent to prison when he finally appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 9.

Mr Tidbury had denied driving while using a mobile phone on the A4 London Road in Newbury, but was convicted in his absence.

He was also convicted of causing criminal damage to a car door belonging to Jack Chinnery at Speen Hill Close, Newbury, following a trial.

He denied failing to provide a specimen for analysis, but was also convicted of that offence following a trial.

Mr Tidbury denied two charges of assaulting police officers on the same occasion but later changed his pleas to guilty.

He also denied breaking a restraining order by contacting Holly Searle via Facebook, but was convicted in his absence.

All the above offences were committed on various dates between October and December, 2016.

Mr Tidbury further admitted causing criminal damage to a Peugeot belonging to Zak Wiltshire at Hermitage Green, Thatcham, despite having initially denied the offence, on January 14 this year.

However he admitted drink-driving in a Ford Transit in Talbot Close, Newbury, on September 8.

Tests showed 54mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

As well as the above offences, Mr Tidbury has numerous previous convictions, the court was told.

Mr Tidbury was jailed for a total of four months.

In addition, he was banned from driving for three years.

Finally, Mr Tidbury was ordered to pay a total of £200 in compensation to the police officers he assaulted.