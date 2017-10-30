go

Schools funding meeting to be held tonight

Councillors set to discuss how Government money is allocated next year

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

WEST Berkshire Council will meet next Monday to discuss proposed changes to the way funding is allocated to schools.

One of the key items on the agenda is the Government’s arrangements for the Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) for 2018/19.

There are a number of significant changes to the way the DSG will be calculated.

There will be an additional funding block – a central schools services block, which will sit alongside the existing three funding blocks of schools, Early Years and high needs.

The meeting will be given a report by schools finance manager Claire White, which summarises how each block will be calculated in 2018/19, and the likely impact of the estimated funding allocations on the 2018/19 budget.

The agenda for the meeting can be found at http://decisionmaking.westberks.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=335&MId=4328

The public meeting will take place at 5pm on Monday, at Shaw House.

