Pigeon rescued from Sterling Cables site is shot and killed

A BABY pigeon rescued from the Sterling Cables tower in March was shot and killed in Leckhampstead this month, shortly after being released.

Agni was one of six pigeon chicks removed from the tower in March after staff from the Corvid Dawn Wild Bird Sanctuary, based at the Red House in Marsh Benham, were alerted of the impending demolition of the site.

The six chicks had been fostered out to a family in Leckhampstead where they were beloved pets.

But Agni was shot on the afternoon of Monday, October 9.

Founder of the charity Aimee Wallis said: “My mum saw Agni fall from the roof and fall into the drain.

“She climbed out of the window to retrieve the body.

“The bullet had gone straight through.

“These pigeons are family pets, they are ringed with my details on them.

“Agni had 80 per cent burns when she was a baby and to get through that only to be shot is devastating.”

The burns had been caused by builders at Sterling Cables who didn’t realise, when they were working, that molten metal was pouring into a nest on to the backs of the chicks.

After the chicks had been nursed back to health by the sanctuary, they were sent to Leckhampsted to live with Ms Wallis’ mother.

Ms Wallis added: “Agni loves my mum and lands on her head and plays with her hair.

“She was very tame.

“She trusted the area, and was therefore an easy target.”

Of 11 pigeons sent to Leckhampstead, only four have been seen recently and Ms Wallis suspects the worst.

She said: “It looks like we won’t be able to foster any more pigeons to Leckhampstead as the people there are not friendly to pigeons.

“It’s another area we won’t be able to release pigeons in the future, which does make things difficult for the sanctuary.”

Thames Valley Police have asked for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 101.