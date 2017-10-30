Newbury company set to spread Christmas cheer again this year

IT’S beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at Swift.

The Newbury-based couriers invited representatives from the NWN and The Community Furniture Project along to hear about its plans for this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

Swift is again set to bring a seasonal smile to the faces of hundreds of disadvantaged West Berkshire children.

The company, based in Hambridge Lane, has been running the appeal since 2006.

It is aimed at providing gifts for children who social services class as being from deprived or financially-challenged backgrounds.

The appeal is in aid of those children facing a not-so-merry Christmas, due to challenging circumstances, and who in many cases would not otherwise have a Christmas at all.

Keep an eye on the Newbury Weekly News in the coming weeks for full coverage of the launch of the Christmas Toy Appeal and details on how you can help.