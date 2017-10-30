Arsenal aid girls football

A WEST Berkshire school is hoping to produce some female football stars of the future through a partnership with Arsenal Women Football Club.

The Ilsleys Primary School has become an Arsenal WFC sister school for the 2017/18 season.

The new initiative, created by the Gunners, aims to support the development of girls football in primary and secondary schools, generating more opportunities for girls to play football.

Youngsters enjoyed their first training session (which was also open to boys) earlier this month and assistant headteacher Katie Weller said that becoming a sister school reflected the “passion and commitment in developing girls football”.

The programme will allow The Ilsleys to access monthly session plans, which will help teachers with their delivery of training sessions, as well as coaching visits throughout the season, tickets for Arsenal WFC games and a link to a player ambassador.

Arsenal Women’s development officer Tom Hartley said: “This is a great opportunity for schools to get involved in the Arsenal Women’s Sister School programme.

“There is an increase in interest and support for girls football at the moment, and it is great that we can support our local young people at The Ilsleys in inspiring more girls to fall in love with the game.”