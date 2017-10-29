Faithful celebrate the bicentenary of birth of Bahá’u’lláh

THE Newbury and Thatcham Bahá’ís have celebrated the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í faith.

Following an announcement in the streets by town crier Brian Sylvester, the 75-strong congregation who gathered at Newbury Town Hall was welcomed by the deputy mayor of Newbury, Margo Payne.

The programme consisted of a musical recital and a dramatic reconstruction of the meeting of Prof Edward Granville Brown of Cambridge University with Bahá’u’lláh in 1890.

There was also a short talk about the life of Bahá’u’lláh and his letters to the kings and rulers of that time, including Queen Victoria, a 10-minute film highlighting the many spiritual empowerment and social and economic programmes initiated by the Bahá’í community and refreshments.

For more information, contact Sherry Fleming on 07854 149536.