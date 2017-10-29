go

Faithful celebrate the bicentenary of birth of Bahá’u’lláh

Film highlighted the 'spiritual empowerment and social and economic programmes' initiated by the Bahá’í community

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Faithful celebrate the bicentenary of birth of Bahá’u’lláh

THE Newbury and Thatcham Bahá’ís have celebrated the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í faith.

Following an announcement in the streets by town crier Brian Sylvester, the 75-strong congregation who gathered at Newbury Town Hall was welcomed by the deputy mayor of Newbury, Margo Payne.

The programme consisted of a musical recital and a dramatic reconstruction of the meeting of Prof Edward Granville Brown of Cambridge University with Bahá’u’lláh in 1890.

There was also a short talk about the life of Bahá’u’lláh and his letters to the kings and rulers of that time, including Queen Victoria, a 10-minute film highlighting the many spiritual empowerment and social and economic programmes initiated by the Bahá’í community and refreshments.

For more information, contact Sherry Fleming on 07854 149536.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Law finally catches up with Newbury man

Court

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Take a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant

Take a sneak peek inside Newbury's new Malaysian restaurant

Woman kicked police officer after neighbours' dispute

Court

News

Nursery having Acres of Fun celebrating oustanding Ofsted rating
Home

Nursery having Acres of Fun celebrating oustanding Ofsted rating

Inspectors praise Hermitage nursery in glowing report

 
Faithful celebrate the bicentenary of birth of Bahá’u’lláh
Home

Faithful celebrate the bicentenary of birth of Bahá’u’lláh

Film highlighted the 'spiritual empowerment and social and economic programmes' initiated by the Bahá’í community

 
Home

Freemasons raise £25k for Bruce Trust

 
All Districts

No Tricks, but Pumpkin deserves a bit of a treat

 
News

Pigeon rescued from Sterling Cables site is shot and killed

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33