Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses of a hit and run on the A4, Bath Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 29).

A 48-year-old man was walking along the A4 Bath Road, near the Kintbury crossroads in Hungerford with another man at approximately 2am, when a vehicle collided with him.

The victim sustained serious head, shoulder and back injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The vehicle, which may have been a dark coloured hatchback, did not stop at the scene.

Investigating officer Sergeant Andrew Fordyce of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen two pedestrians walking along this road at about 2.10am.

“The vehicle involved in this collision is likely to have sustained damage as a result of this incident, and I would like to speak to anyone who saw any dark coloured medium sized hatchback vehicles on the road around the time this incident occurred.

Anyone with any details which could help our investigation is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.