Man charged following assault outside Newbury pub

A MAN has been charged following an altercation outside a Newbury pub.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was left with a broken jaw following the incident outside the Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of Sunday, January 15.

He was approached by two men, one of whom punched him and was treated for his injuries at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

Ben Thompson, aged 20, of Hawthorn Road, Newbury was charged on Saturday, October 28 with one count of GBH with intent.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on November 30.

Mr Thompson and a 21-year-old man from Newbury were arrested on January 19 in connection with the offence.

The 21-year-old man has been released without charge.