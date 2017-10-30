go

Man charged following assault outside Newbury pub

Victim was left with a broken jaw following incident in January

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

police

A MAN has been charged following an altercation outside a Newbury pub.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was left with a broken jaw following the incident outside the Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of Sunday, January 15.

He was approached by two men, one of whom punched him and was treated for his injuries at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

Ben Thompson, aged 20, of Hawthorn Road, Newbury was charged on Saturday, October 28 with one count of GBH with intent.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on November 30.

Mr Thompson and a 21-year-old man from Newbury were arrested on January 19 in connection with the offence.

The 21-year-old man has been released without charge.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

Law finally catches up with Newbury man

Court

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

News

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run
News

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Victim sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital

 
Man charged following assault outside Newbury pub
News

Man charged following assault outside Newbury pub

Victim was left with a broken jaw following incident in January

 
News

Schools funding meeting to be held tonight

 
News

Newbury company set to spread Christmas cheer again this year

 
News

Arsenal aid girls football

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33