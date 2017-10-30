Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run collision in Hungerford that left a man with serious injuries.

A 77-year-old man from the Wiltshire area was arrested yesterday (Sunday) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been released under investigation.

The arrest is in connection with a fail to stop collision on the A4 at Kintbury crossroads at 2.12am on Sunday morning.

A 48-year-old man sustained serious head, shoulder and back injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Anyone with details which could assist the investigation should contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.