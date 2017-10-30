go

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Victim sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run collision in Hungerford that left a man with serious injuries. 

A 77-year-old man from the Wiltshire area was arrested yesterday (Sunday) on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been released under investigation.

The arrest is in connection with a fail to stop collision on the A4 at Kintbury crossroads at 2.12am on Sunday morning. 

A 48-year-old man sustained serious head, shoulder and back injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Anyone with details which could assist the investigation should contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Newbury pub evacuated

Law finally catches up with Newbury man

Court

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

Safety measures put forward to improve dangerous A34

News

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run
News

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Victim sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital

 
Man charged following assault outside Newbury pub
News

Man charged following assault outside Newbury pub

Victim was left with a broken jaw following incident in January

 
News

Schools funding meeting to be held tonight

 
News

Newbury company set to spread Christmas cheer again this year

 
News

Arsenal aid girls football

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33