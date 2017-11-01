Queen's award for volunteers presented to two Thatcham-based charities

TWO Thatcham-based organisations have received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this week at a ceremony at Ufton Court.

Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club and the West Berkshire Therapy Centre both received the award from the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire James Puxley.

This prestigious award is the equivalent of an MBE for groups of volunteers who work in their local community for the benefit of others.

TV Kings head coach Jacqueline Scoins-Cass said: “It’s very exciting to be nominated for this prestigious award and to be the first wheelchair basketball club in the country is really special.

“It is also really amazing to be in the room with so many people who have achieved so many great things.”

The director of the West Berkshire Therapy Centre, John Holt, said: “The assessors were impressed by the joyous atmosphere and maximum use of machines at the centre.

“It was clear that users were released from their constraints for a while to participate in physical activity, which they had missed so much because of their disability.”

Mr Puxley said: “These groups have all been through a rigorous process of investigation before being awarded the very prestigious Queen’s Award.

“I am sure that you cannot fail to be impressed by the wonderful good work that goes on here in Berkshire.

“We are very fortunate that we have so many superb voluntary groups based here in the county.”

The ceremony was attended by volunteers and staff from the winning groups and civic dignitaries from across of the county.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was created by the Queen to mark her Golden Jubilee in 2002.