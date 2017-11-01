go

Three teenagers are in police custody following a hit and run in Thatcham last night (Tuesday). 

A man in his 20s is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the collision in the Broadway at around 9.20pm.

Police responded to reports that a Vauxhall Corsa had collided with the man and driven off.

The car was detained by police and three of the occupants, two aged 17 and one aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. 

The three males are currently in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1799 31/10.

  • Ihavenonickname

    01/11/2017 - 11:11

    So that's another unruly young driver off the roads for a while. A driving test to retake and a huge insurance bill to pay for many years ahead. Pity about his mates who, no doubt encouraged his stupid actions! They'll probably get off Scott Free!

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham
