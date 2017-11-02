go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a callous thug threw paint over two vulnerable adults and their carers in Newbury.

In other news, a crooked lodger has been jailed. 

Also this week, a decision over a Muslim community centre has been made.

Meanwhile, objections to Sandleford remain, with just over a month until a decision is due.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a butler secretly looted paintings and more than £2m worth of artefacts to fund his gambling addiction.

In Thatcham this week, does anyone at the council plan roadworks? And meet the first recipient of a new guiding award in memory of a local lady. 

And on the Hampshire pages, the owner of a shop has hit back over complaints about cleanliness. 

This week's NWN also features our highly-anticipated First Class supplement covering 74 schools across 24 pages. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

The Snooty Fox pub evacuated

Man arrested in connection with Hungerford hit and run

Police appeal for witnesses to a hit and run on the A4 Bath Road

Crossfit members raise £2k from marathon Wodathon
Crossfit members raise £2k from marathon Wodathon

24-hour workout boosts specialist cancer unit ... and there are more tough challenges ahead

 
Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

 
Burgled shop owner praises community support

 
Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

