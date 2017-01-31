Couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

IT started in a cinema – but not with a kiss.

Ivor Jackson got young Marjorie Clark’s attention by flicking a toffee wrapper at her.

The roguish twinkle in his eye obviously did the rest, for the pair were soon courting.

And 60 years ago they tied the knot in Newbury Register Office.

Seventy-eight-year-old Mrs Jackson was born and brought up in Hungerford; her new husband came from Marlborough in Wiltshire.

The pair set up home in Hungerford and soon started a family, which MrJackson, now aged 83, supported by working as a builder.

The couple, who live in Lancaster Square, went on to have four children – two girls and two boys – followed by two grandchildren and then two great-grandchildren.

They plan to celebrate their big day with friends and family at the Royal British Legion in Newbury on Saturday night.