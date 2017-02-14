Hungerford Rugby Club welcomes 'help for Heroes' walkers

HUNGERFORD Rugby Club played host to a group of Help for Heroes fundraisers as they walked from Twickenham to Cardiff.

It was the ‘Doing It For Heroes’ team’s second visit to the town and Hungerford Rugby Club chairman Rob Cox said: “It was great to see them again.

“We looked after them, made sure they were fed and watered for the night and spent an evening watching Six Nations games.”

The walkers comprise Royal Navy veterans who set off on the 180-mile walking challenge from Twickenham Stadium to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in time for the kick-off for this year’s RBS Six Nations fixture between Wales and England on Saturday.

They are carrying the match ball along the way and will deliver it by hand to the stadium officials.

Over the years the team has raised £488,000 to help rebuild the lives of wounded, injured or sick service personnel.

Doing it for Heroes are now within touching distance of hitting the milestone figure of £500,000 for charity.

Mr Cox said: “Hungerford is just the right distance for them to stop off after a 30-mile day’s walk.

“We last welcomed them two years ago and we’re pleased to help them towards their goal.”

A spokesman for Help for Heroes, chief executive officer Mel Waters, thanked Hungerford Rugby Club for hosting the walkers and added: “The dedication [the team] have shown to support our Armed Forces over the years is inspirational and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to this landmark achievement.

“Any donation or fundraiser, little or large, makes a real difference and we’re incredibly grateful for your loyalty helping to rebuild lives.”