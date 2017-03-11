go

Parents brawl at children's soccer match

Boy, 15, needed hospital treatment following attack

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

football

PARENTS brawled on the pitch and a boy needed hospital treatment after a junior football match erupted in violence.

The mayhem happened during the second half of a match in Burnham, near Slough, between Lambourn FC and Burnham Junior FC Lynx Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Police say there was an altercation and the Lambourn FC victim, aged 15, was attacked by two men.

He suffered bruising to his chest and injuries to his face and leg. He was treated at hospital and has been discharged.

But since then an extraordinary series of allegations have been published on the official website of the Burnham Junior Football Club.

The ‘match report’ makes serious, unsubstantiated claims against Lambourn players, officials and parents, including an assertion that one adult threatened another with a knife in a car park and later intimidated him in a road rage incident.

The report also details alleged acts of violence on the pitch and attributes the blame to the ‘away’ team from Lambourn.

Coach for Lambourn FC under 16s, Simon Sutton, said he was horrified by the match report and added: “We have reported it to the FA [Football Association], who are now investigating. These are wild and untrue allegations of the most serious nature.”

He said the atmosphere at the match was “volatile from the start” and that his young players had been threatened and intimidated.

Mr Sutton went on: “Then around 15 to 20 parents invaded the pitch and, in the ensuing melee, I tried to get all our players to safety.

“Safety is our utmost priority. Our players suffered sustained and outrageous abuse from some Burnham parents. I am currently compiling witness statements for the FA and we would like it to be known that we vehemently deny these disgusting allegations.”

The officer investigating the alleged attack on the Lambourn player, Pc Matt Styles, said: “We would be keen to hear from anyone who was at the match and witnessed the altercation to contact us.”

If you have any information, contact Pc Styles via the Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101 quoting URN 1250 5/3.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Judge shows mercy to Thatcham man who had sex with schoolgirl

Court

Exclusive: Hundreds of jobs to go at Vodafone Newbury

Newbury Vodafone to shed 250 jobs

Do you know where your 'children's cancer' cash is going?

Do you know where your 'children's cancer' cash is going?

Funding confirmed for £5.7m Newbury to Windsor cycle path

Funding confirmed for £5.7m Newbury to Windsor cycle path

Hungerford

football
Hungerford

Parents brawl at children's football match

Boy, 15, needed hospital treatment following attack at Lambourn FC under-16 game

 
music
All Districts

The call goes out for a classic carol

Composition competition open to those with Hungerford connections

 
All Districts

Victory in battle for direct rail services

 
All Districts

Planners agree to Hungerford Town Football Club improvements

 
All Districts

Our 150th inspires Hungerford school pupils

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33