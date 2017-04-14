Crowds of 10,000 expected at Lambourn Open Day today

THIS year’s Lambourn Open Day will be known as The Many Clouds Lambourn Open Day in honour of the late Grand National winner.

The open day is a unique opportunity to see the horses in the training establishments throughout the Lambourn Valley.

As usual, more than 25 trainers will open their yards to the public and more than 10,000 people are expected to take the opportunity to meet the horses, the trainers and to see first hand the Lambourn racing industry.

Many yards have special exhibits and some demonstrations, including horses using hydrotherapy pools.

The event takes place this year on Good Friday, April 14, from 8.30am.

Entry is £15 per person, with children under 12 years admitted free, payable at all car parks.

Alternatively, entry is £7 from 1pm for entry to the Afternoon Events Arena.

A 116-page souvenir programme is available from all car parks, priced £15.

For more information visit www.lambournopenday.com