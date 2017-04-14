go

Crowds of 10,000 expected at Lambourn Open Day today

Event will be named after Grand National hero Many Clouds

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Severe internal bleed caused Many Clouds death

Oliver Sherwood, jockey Leighton Aspell and fallen racing hero Many Clouds

THIS year’s Lambourn Open Day will be known as The Many Clouds Lambourn Open Day in honour of the late Grand National winner.

The open day is a unique opportunity to see the horses in the training establishments throughout the Lambourn Valley.

As usual, more than 25 trainers will open their yards to the public and more than 10,000 people are expected to take the opportunity to meet the horses, the trainers and to see first hand the Lambourn racing industry.

Many yards have special exhibits and some demonstrations, including horses using hydrotherapy pools.

The event takes place this year on Good Friday, April 14, from 8.30am.

Entry is £15 per person, with children under 12 years admitted free, payable at all car parks.

Alternatively, entry is £7 from 1pm for entry to the Afternoon Events Arena.

A 116-page souvenir programme is available from all car parks, priced £15.

For more information visit www.lambournopenday.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Young woman robbed by three men in Newbury

Young woman robbed by three men in Newbury

Terror as man goes berserk in social club

Court

Bird ban for man who neglected pet parakeets

Court

Concerns raised over the potential noise from new arts centre

Concerns raised over the potential noise from new arts centre

Hungerford

Crowds of 10,000 expected at Lambourn Open Day today
Hungerford

Crowds of 10,000 expected at Lambourn Open Day today

Event will be named after Grand National hero Many Clouds

 
Powder to the people! Run's a riot of colour
All Districts

Powder to the people! Run's a riot of colour

Rainbow run at John O'Gaunt School is runaway success

 
Hungerford

Confusion remains over policy on shoplifters

 
Hungerford

It's crunch time for 100 Hungerford homes application

 
All Districts

Rate relief advice for Hungerford small businesses

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33